Kylie Rae Addresses Her WWE Future Following Recent Tryout

Free agent Kylie Rae has spoke out regarding her WWE tryout and her status with the company.

Wrestling fans are curious about Rae’s status as a free agent. She has worked with several promotions in the past, like All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. Unfortunately, Rae has dealt with mental health issues that have affected her career. She took some time off from wrestling in 2020 and made her return a year later.

Since her return to wrestling, she has competed for independent wrestling promotions and NWA. On Dec. 6, 2022, PWinsider’s Mike Johnson reported that she had participated in a WWE Tryout at their Performance Center. She no longer worked with NWA at the time and was a free agent. Six days later, Rae competed as “Briana Ray” against Dana Brooke for a WWE Main Event taping.

Via NWA

In an interview with the Going Broadway Podcast, Rae spoke about how her tryout came together.

“…When WWE goes to towns, I’m sure you’re all familiar, they’ll use local talent to come and do extra work, said Rae. She continued, “… They were coming to Chicago, and from my understanding, again Freelance Wrestling is my home. It’s where I started. It’s where I continue to train and they were asking people from my school to reach out to WWE. I don’t know how many people know about this, but it’s Gabe Sapolsky and he’s one of the best people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

Rae credited Sapolsky for helping her throughout the process. She added that “…I talked to Gabe, and from what I understood, he was surprised that I was even reaching out for extra work because he’s like, ‘I think we could try to get you a tryout if you’re able to.’

Via WWE

Is Kylie Rae Signed With WWE?

While the tryout seemed like it went well, Rae has confirmed reports that she is a free agent.

“…As far as something long-term at this point, I got the not right now deal, which is okay because if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen, and if it’s meant to be, it would’ve happened kind of thing. They’re having me still come back for extra work. I was just there this past Friday and the Friday before,” said Rae. Regarding her match with Brooke, Rae said, “…From what it felt like after the match, they were, maybe I’m a little naive, but they seemed very happy with it. It feels good being there, like the environment it legitimate feels very positive and genuine and people are happy. Maybe I’m naive, so I don’t know, because again I’m not signed there, I’m not contracted, I don’t have to be there every single week kind of thing, so I don’t know anybody else’s experience, but from my experience it’s been wonderful.”

Rae will compete in Freelance Wrestling against Sandra Moone on Feb. 10. While she is a free agent, Rae seems to be on good terms with WWE. By Rae continuing to have a working relationship as an extra, it could see WWE make her a full-time talent.