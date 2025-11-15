LA Knight: ‘I Am The Gatekeeper To John Cena’s Last Match’

LA Knight is making his intentions clear: he wants to be John Cena’s final opponent.

On the November 14th edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Knight faced off with a returning Zack Ryder, also known as Matt Cardona, in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament. Knight captured the victory, moving on to the next stage of the tournament to determine Cena’s last opponent.

While speaking in a new backstage promo after Friday’s SmackDown, LA Knight declared himself the ‘gatekeeper to John Cena’s last match’ and addressed Cena directly.

“Johnny, Johnny C, I’m looking your way! The only difference is you can’t see me. Chances are you might see me, and you might think to yourself, ‘well, LA Knight, things haven’t quite gone your way lately’, and you’d be right. Man, you’d be damn right. Here I stand, starting in that first round. Last Time Is Now tournament. I’ll go ahead and pass through. Go ahead and pass through. Don’t worry, everybody’s gonna pass through. If they pass through, they’re gonna have to pass through me. Cause I’m the man, I am the gatekeeper to John Cena. I am the gatekeeper to John Cena’s last match.”

Knight then explained exactly why he is so focused on being the one to end Cena’s career, noting what a victory over the “Greatest of All Time” would mean for his own legacy.

“Now, look, you think to yourself, ‘well, why do you care about being John Cena’s last match?’ I told you last week. John Cena is the greatest of all time, and I beat John Cena, what does that make me? I don’t know if that makes me the greatest of all time, but my God, if that doesn’t make me, what does? If that doesn’t make me the is-ness of this business, which is exactly what I am, because this is my game, it can be nobody else’s, and that’s not an insult, that is just a fact of life with everybody saying, L.A. Knight. Yeah!”