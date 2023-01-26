LA Knight on Sharing the Ring With Undertaker, Being Managed by Paul Bearer

LA Knight got to live one of the biggest moments of his career this past Monday during Raw. He got to share the ring with one of the greatest performers of all time in The Undertaker. According to the Raw star, the moment gave him chills.

The former NXT star recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. When asked about his segment with the Deadman, Knight revealed that he was told about the segment at the last minute. Per the former champion, he previously didn’t believe in the stories of Undertaker’s entrance but he does now:

“I’ll tell you the truth. It’s funny because you always hear the cliche. ‘When you are standing in that ring and that bell tolls. It’s chills’ and I’m like ‘Oh yeah sure.’ That’s legit. It was chills. It was pretty wild. But at the same time to be standing there and doing my thing and to be very recognized. That audience was right on top of everything I had to say even with The Undertaker. That’s a big feather in my cap as far as I’m concerned.”

‘Beyond Grateful’: LA Knight

LA Knight shares a very interesting similarity with The Last Outlaw. The 40-year-old was also managed by the legendary Paul Bearer during one point in his career in Championship Wrestling From Hollywood. Speaking about his interactions with Bearer, Knight claimed that he was beyond grateful to share any advice:

“Three years, three years that guy led me to the ring. I loved him. He was so good to me. Anytime I ever had to ask him anything. He was like, it wasn’t even like he was willing to give it. It was beyond that. It was like he was so grateful to have an outlet to give any kind of advice or insight or anything like that. Like he thanked me profusely for asking, which just to me shows an enormous sign of his character.”

