Lacey Evans Discusses All Women WWE Evolution PPV Returning

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans caught up with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston to discuss the possibility of Evolution an all women’s premium live event returning.

“Yeah why not I mean what would be the hurt of it returning? think that all the moms out there now that are especially with wrestling. I mean you’ve got Ronda Rousey, you got Becky Lynch, you got the Bellas, you got me, you’ve got Bianca Belair, you’ve got Tamina, you’ve got all these badass women that are now Moms. :

“Let’s do another one and have all our babies ringside watching their mamas and then behind that have all the girls in the world that want to be in sports entertainers behind the babies and then behind them you know what Im saying? “

“Just having freaking careers and having to juggle what we juggle and and the fact that we get to show the world what mommies are capable of that we can still chase our dreams and in this career and be badass wives and moms and and work hard is cool. So I’m down for any time we could highlight the strengths of a woman let’s do it especially with having two girls myself.”