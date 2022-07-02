Lacey Evans Believes A Second WWE Evolution Pay-Per-View Is Necessary

On October 28, 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, the only all-women’s WWE pay-per-view titled Evolution took place.

The show featured women from the Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK women’s divisions. The show also saw WWE superstars and legends like The Bella Twins, Lita, Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and many others.

Since Evolution, fans have called for a second installment of the special live event.

This Saturday, at Money in the Bank 2022, Lacey Evans will be in the women’s Money in the Bank match competing for the MITB briefcase. Inside the briefcase is a contract that guarantees the winner a title match at any time and place of their choice.

Evolution 2 Is Necessary

Before her match on the pay-per-view, Lacey Evans caught up with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston to speak about her own personal interest in a second installment of the Evolution pay-per-view.

“I think it’s always necessary. Why, why not? What would be the hurt of it? I don’t think there’d be any hurt of it. I think that all the moms out there now, that are especially like wrestling, I mean you’ve got Ronda Rousey. You’ve got Becky Lynch. You got The Bellas, you got Lacey Evans. You got Bianca Belair, you got Tamina. Lacey Evans on potential Evolution 2 PPV

“You’ve got all these badass women that are now-

“How about let’s do another one and have all our babies ringside watching their mommas? And then behind that, have all the girls in the world that want to be a sports entertainer behind the babies. And then behind them, you know what I’m saying?

“Like you have all the moms that dream of not becoming pro wrestlers, but just having freaking careers and having to juggle what we juggle. The fact that we get to show the world what mommies are capable of, that we can still chase our dreams and these careers and be badass wives and moms and work hard is cool. So, I’m down for any time we can highlight the strengths of a woman, let’s do it. Especially with having two girls myself,” Evans said.

As of right now, there is no official announcement that there will be an Evolution 2 pay-per-view but many women’s wrestling fans are hoping that there will be soon.

Money In The Bank

This Saturday, Lacey will face off against Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch to try and capture the Money in the Bank briefcase.

While Lacey is competing in the women’s ladder match, on the men’s side Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Madcap Moss will be vying for the briefcase as well.

Watch Steve Fall’s interview with Lacey Evans:

If you use the quotes above, please credit the original source with an h/t and link back to SEScoops for the transcription.