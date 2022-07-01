Lacey Evans Reveals Her MITB Mindset & What To Expect

This Saturday, at Money in the Bank 2022, Lacey Evans will be in the Women’s Money In The Bank match competing for a contract that guarantees the winner a title match at any time and place of their choice.

The field of this year’s Women’s Money In The Bank match includes the following: Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

So far, there have been six Women’s Money In The Bank matches, all but one being under the pay-per-view titled after the match.

Lacey’s MITB Mindset

Before her match on the pay-per-view, Lacey Evans caught up with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston to give some insight on her mindset heading into the match.

Lacey said, “I been working. I’ve been working on the right hand more so than anything. But yea, it’s a different kind of match. It’s a different style. The last one I was in was with no fans at all which was wild, at the headquarters in Connecticut. The ladder was on top of this multi-story building. So, this will be a first like original ladder match for myself. A lot of different women are in this one.

“So yeah, I’m excited. I’m more motivated than ever, like you said, my girls are ringside. They’re ready to see their mom kick butt and take names and become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. You see what I did there? I already named who I’m coming after too honey.”

What To Expect At 2022 MITB

The SmackDown roster member continued to speak about what fans can expect and look forward to at the 13th edition of Money in the Bank.

“I mean, excitement and entertainment. I think WWE no matter what they are given or brought, pandemic, you know all this stuff, this negativity- In life, they bring the entertainment. They find the top females, and men, and entertainers, and they come and give everything that they have. I think that this will be no different.

“I think that stuff like this, matches like this, there’s so much at stake. And, what I like about this one is the fact that there’s so much new women that you really haven’t got to see do Money in the Bank ladder matches or have much time to do anything. So, when you put us all together, there’s no telling what can happen.” Lacey Evans on this year’s women’s MITB match

“One thing we do know, is that whoever climbs to the top and gets that briefcase, it’s life-changing. They have an opportunity to get in the history books as a freaking champion. So like, it’s just exciting. You just wanna see who’s gonna make it and who’s not. It’s exciting for us and it should be just as exciting for the fans,” Evans said.

The Other MITB Match

Evans will be competing for the Money in the Bank briefcase which has changed the lives of many superstars who have held it.

While Lacey is competing in the women’s ladder match, on the men’s side Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and one other competitor will be vying for the briefcase as well.

Watch Steve Fall’s interview with Lacey Evans:

