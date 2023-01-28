SmackDown Star Returns After 2 Months Absence, Declares Royal Rumble Entry

Lacey Evans returned to the ring after a hiatus of two months on this week’s episode of SmackDown and declared her entry into the Royal Rumble match.

The Sassy Southern Belle last competed on TV during the November 11, 2022 episode of SmackDown. She took part in a six-pack challenge that was won by Shotzi.

After the loss, Evans had said that she was “done trying to please everybody” and no longer be comfortable in the “glitz, glamour and the lifestyle” of being a WWE star.

The company then started airing vignettes of the SmackDown star where she was seen undergoing rigorous training with fellow United States Marine Corps.

Lacey Evans is Back

Lacey Evans finally returned to the ring on the January 27th episode of SmackDown. She competed in a singles match against Jazmin Allure.

The female star used the Cobra Clutch submission to defeat her opponent before declaring entry into the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble.

WWE Legend Sgt. Slaughter had recently discussed the idea of managing Evans on WWE TV. With her adopting the Cobra Clutch, it’s very much possible that we will see this pairing on WWE programming very soon.

