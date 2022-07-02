Lacey Evans Talks Experiencing Her First Money in the Bank on a Roof

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans caught up with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston to discuss what is was like competing in her first Money in the Bank match on a roof!

“It’s a different kind of match, the different style. The last one I was in was in had no fans at all which was wild – at the headquarters in Connecticut. The ladder was on top of this this multi-story building…. so this will be a first like original ladder match for myself … um a lot of different women are in this one …. so yeah I mean i’m excited I’m more motivated than ever like you said my girls are ringside they’re ready to see their mom kick butt and take names and become the WWE Smackdown women’s champion.”