Lady Frost on Wrestling Asuka with No Experience and Why Other Talent Weren’t Happy About This

Lady Frost sat down with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall this week for an interview. The former Impact Wrestling star discussed a variety of topics, including her first match in the wrestling business against WWE Superstar Asuka on an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2018.

“My husband he was the Catalyst there, yeah he got the extra work I wasn’t even a wrestler yet he was just like send your shit in and I was like no he’s like do it and I said myself um and then yeah we were both there.”

Steve Fall asked, “That’s how that happened so in reality that was your first match or just encounter on television?

Lady Frost answered, “First match ever yeah I didn’t even really like know how to lock up and do anything. I only had to take a head kick guys like chill um yeah I’m not even a wrestler.”

Fall questioned if she was really critiqued for not taking a kick correctly.

She replied, “No, I don’t know, um, yeah, I didn’t even have gear. I didn’t have shoes like I had on Nike Air Max tennis shoes and like yeah it was just it was luck of the draw that’s it!”

“I went to the ring and we did some practice and bumps and stuff like that. They definitely tested me out to see if I was a worthy of enhancement talent” – Lady Frost to SEScoops

As Steve was preparing his next question Lady Frost interrupted him with her own comments. He began saying, “I know talent are scratching and clawing their way to be on an episode of Raw or Smackdown or AEW…” before getting cut off.

Lady Frost: “Let me stop you right there… it’s not my fault, but I had to feel the guilt and shame for years because people are like people try for 10 and 15 years to be on TV but like I’m sorry I got lucky I got a shot I wasn’t gonna say no you should call this person in I don’t know in Utah that’s been working for 15 years that deserves this more than me like people you know deserve to be there I get it but I got lucky and that’s it!”

“Everyone deserved it more than me I had never been on TV before I wasn’t a wrestler I had not been wrestling yet I get it it was I was unworthy but you know what I did I showed up, I cut a promo on live television for the first time ever, they gave me a mic and said here you go! – Lady Frost to SEScoops

“They aired it live I didn’t mess it up I took a head kick like a champ and oh well! I’m sorry that your butt hurt that I got a spot on TV sorry.