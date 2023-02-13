Lance Archer Tweets About Frustrations

Lance Archer was a key wrestler in the early days of AEW, particularly the Pandemic Era at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Back in 2021, Archer suffered a neck injury against Eddie Kingston. He did a moonsault from the top rope and landed on his head. He returned to TV in January 2022. Archer went to Japan to compete in the G1 a few months later.

Lance Archer’s Frustrations

(via AEW)

On Sunday, Archer tweeted “51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!”

51 days since I laced up my boots last!



NOT by choice! — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) February 12, 2023

Archer hasn’t wrestled since December 23, 2022 for New Japan. Suzuki-Gun had their final match in an 8-man match against each other. Prior to that, Archer had been competing in the World Tag League as Minoru Suzuki‘s partner.

The “Murderhawk Monster’s” last AEW match was on November 18, 2022. He lost to Ricky Starks in the first round of AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Prior to that, he had mostly been relegated to Elevation and Dark, except for competing in the AEW World Title #1 Contendership Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal.

Judging by his tweet, creative (in either AEW or NJPW) has nothing for him. His manager, Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently made his return to the company. He was named a special advisor to AEW Together, their outreach program.