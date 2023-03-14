Latest on Jade Cargill’s Mystery Opponent for This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill‘s reign as AEW TBS Champion could be in grave jeopardy if she steps into the ring with one of women’s wrestling’s most decorated champions.

This week, AEW Dynamite will make its debut in Winnipeg, Canada, and Tony Khan wants to make a great first impression in the city.

It has been announced that Cargill will put her title and her undefeated streak on the line against a Canadian wrestler.

Cargill Vs. Taya?

One name being thrown around as a possible contender for Cargill is Taya Valkyrie, who recently finished up her time with Impact Wrestling.

Many have seen this as a sign that the former Franky Monet is AEW-bound, and this isn’t the only clue.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided another clue that Valkyrie may be the Canadian set to face Cargill.

“She [Valkyrie] was scheduled to be on a World Series Wrestling tour of Australia that’s taking place right now, and she’s not there. That leads me to believe… I actually thought that she’s the mystery Canadian that Jade Cargill is going to wrestle on Wednesday, and the fact that she has a tour scheduled, and she’s not there, she did give notice. “She’s done with Impact, and she’s leaving MLW, and she isn’t on this tour. We know she’s either going to WWE or AEW, but the point is, they talked about a mystery Canadian, and she’s Canadian and it’s starting to add up that it could be. So, unless she’s debuting on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT this Tuesday, she didn’t have to leave that tour.” Dave Meltzer.

Valkyrie is no stranger to championship matches, being a former Reina de Reinas Champion, Knockouts Tag Champion, and the longest-reigning Impact Knockouts World Champion.

AEW is Winnipeg

Whether Valkyrie is Cargill’s mystery opponent or not, this week’s Dynamite debut in Winnipeg will be one to remember.

The stacked card includes new AEW Trios Champions the House of Black defending their gold against The Elite and Jericho Appreciation Society.

The Blackpool Combat Club will face the Dark Order (including the returning Stu Grayson.)

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will take on Jeff Jarrett to determine the first AEW International Champion.

