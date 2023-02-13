Latest on Jay White’s NJPW Situation After Loser Leaves Japan Match – WWE Interest

Jay White came up short in the recent Loser Leaves Japan match, and the New Zealand-born wrestler is keeping true to his word.

At NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, White lost to Hikuleo, taking a pinfall defeat to his opponent following a chokeslam.

White had agreed to the stipulation at New Japan’s New Year Sash event the previous month.

Moving Day

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, White is looking to make a “move back” over to the United States.

White joined the NJPW dojo in 2015 and has been with the company ever since, and has held both the IWGP and IWGP World Heavyweight Championships.

While the stipulation said he must leave Japan, there has been speculation that he could remain with New Japan as part of the America-based New Japan Strong.

White will compete for New Japan this weekend at Battle in the Valley, where he will take on AEW‘s Eddie Kingston.

WWE Interest

White has proven himself in New Japan for years, so it is hardly surprising that WWE has shown interest in the wrestler.

Fightful’s report adds that WWE felt confident that they could get White to join the company, but now “that hardly is guaranteed at this point” in time.

Different sources in WWE have stated that everything related to the possibility of him coming to WWE is “being kept very quiet.”

Contrary to what some may believe, White’s name was never discussed for the WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match, despite an official WWE tweet teasing his involvement.

NJPW told Fightful that they believe White’s contract will expire sometime between Battle in the Valley (February 18) and WrestleMania 39 (April 1.)