Latest on Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 39 Status Amid ‘Physical Issue’

Will Bray Wyatt‘s first WrestleMania since his return to WWE go ahead without the former Universal Champion?

Wyatt was controversially released from WWE in July 2021, with his final match being his WrestleMania 37 loss to Randy Orton.

The Eater of Worlds returned to WWE at last October’s Extreme Rules event in the climax of the ‘White Rabbit’ storyline.

WrestleMania Doubts

Ever since Elimination Chamber 2023, WWE has been teasing a WrestleMania match between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley.

Last Sunday, Wyatt did not appear as advertised for a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden, and it has been reported that he has been dealing with a physical issue.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer answered questions about Wyatt’s status for WrestleMania.

“From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania, and he should be back very soon. So we’ll see. But that’s pretty much all I can say, I mean there is something to it but I’m not at liberty to discuss it, but it’s not, as far as I know everything that I’ve been told is that it’s not a creative issue or anything like that.” Dave Meltzer.

Lashley’s Match

Should Wyatt be forced to miss WrestleMania, that will leave Lashley without a dance partner, which does not sit well for the All-Mighty.

On Twitter, the two-time former WWE Champion has seemingly distanced himself from the Bray feud and has said he’ll fight anyone at WrestleMania.

I’ve worked too hard to be denied.



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania.



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. pic.twitter.com/os5kWLcatO — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 13, 2023

Lashley is on a 2-2 record at WrestleMania since his return to WWE, losing in 2019 and 2020 but winning in 2021 and 2022.