Latest on Brian Cage’s Contract Status with AEW – WWE Interest

Brian Cage’s time with All Elite Wrestling will seemingly be coming to an end soon enough, despite the promotion’s best efforts.

In January, a report from Fightful Select noted that Cage’s AEW contract is set to expire in a matter of weeks, but that there was the possibility it could be extended.

Cage originally signed his AEW contract in 2020 with a two-year deal, but his option year was picked up by the promotion.

Running Out of Time

In its update, Fightful Select reports that AEW was hoping to extend Cage’s current deal due to the time he was injured, which would have made his deal last until the end of June.

Some of the time that was supposed added to Cage’s contract is actually because Cage was signed while injured after leaving Impact Wrestling.

Cage, a former Impact Wrestling World Champion, “pushed back” on that idea, and said he was “interested in exploring free agency.”

Fightful was told that Cage has had some “heavy hitters” within AEW in his corner of late, and that Chris Jericho has been putting over his work.

The head of the Jericho Appreciation Society has spoken publicly about his desire that Cage re-signs with AEW.

In 2021, Cage reportedly had heat backstage in AEW after his wife Melissa bashed the promotion on social media and said her husband should be used more.

WWE Interest

In January, it was reported that “feelers” from WWE had tried to gauge if Cage would have any interest in signing with the promotion.

Fightful Select has been told that WWE has maintained an interest in Cage in the event he becomes a free agent, and is open to having conversations.

AEW and Cage have agreed to work together through the end of March, specifically the ROH Supercard of Honor Pay-Per-View.