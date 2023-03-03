Latest on MLW’s Relationship With Reelz

We’ve got an update on Major League Wrestling’s future with the REELZ cable network.

Earlier this week, a report from Variety suggested that MLW Underground will end its tenure on REELZ after the ten-week period. The most recent episode, which aired on February 28, was the fourth episode of Underground thus far.

The distribution deal provides the company the exposure it’s received since MLW relaunched back in 2017. New episodes of MLW Underground air on REELZ Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST. Viewership has been quite strong, averaging 83,000 viewers per episode.

REELZ has now released a statement on the future of its relationship with MLW.

REELZ issues statement on MLW

On Thursday, REELZ issued an official statement to PWInsider regarding the future of the New York-based company on their channel. It reads:

“No decisions have been made by MLW or REELZ and we are both committed to a good outcome for MLW, its fans and REELZ.”

The surprising news that MLW’s relationship with Reelz may be limited to only 10 weeks came when Variety reported Peacock is adding the live REELZ feed to their streaming service. The time slot that Underground currently runs will be ‘blacked out’ due to WWE having an exclusive deal with the streaming platform.

MLW has pending litigation against WWE with claims that WWE stopped them from reaching a deal with Tubi and interfered with their relationship with Vice TV. On February 13, the judge on the MLW v. WWE antitrust lawsuit case dismissed MLW’s complaint against WWE. This allowed them to amend their complaint. The ruling came about as the judge believed the company lacked sufficient facts to prove its case.