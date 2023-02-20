Latest on Triple H Being Underwhelmed by Rehired WWE Superstars

Reports of Triple H being underwhelmed with recent signings have been greatly exaggerated, Fightful Select report.

In July 2022, the Game was appointed WWE‘s Head of Talent Relations, replacing John Lauriniatis after his unceremonial dismissal from the promotion.

The Triple H era has seen multiple names be rehired to WWE, including Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, and Hit Row, among others.

Underwhelmed?

In December 2022, a report came out stating that Triple H had been “underwhelmed” by some of the performances of some rehired talent.

That report stopped short of naming who had allegedly disappointed the former World Heavyweight Champion, leading to speculation among fans.

A source from WWE told Fightful that within WWE, reports of Triple H being disappointed have been downplayed.

That source added that even if Triple H had been underwhelmed by rehired talent, it would not be something that the Game said out loud.

Expectations and Depth

When a member of WWE’s creative team spoke to Fightful, they said that nobody who has been rehired was expected to immediately ascend to the top.

It was added that WWE’s plans on the road to WrestleMania had already been planned out during the rehiring frenzy of late 2022, so WWE is far from worried about returning names not standing out right now.

A different source familiar to the situation said that Triple H’s rehiring stars was about bringing “depth” to Raw and SmackDown, and the rehired talent were told as much.

The depth issue was one that was immediately brought up to creative when Triple H made it into power in July 2022, as the consensus was that Raw and SmackDown were largely the same shows each week.

One source pointed to the performances of Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed at WWE Elimination Chamber, saying they were “showing their value when given an opportunity.”