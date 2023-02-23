Latest on Vince McMahon’s Role with WWE Creative After Shock Return

Is Vince McMahon secretly overseeing WWE‘s Creative department now that he is back with the promotion?

Following the billionaire’s retirement last July over misconduct allegations and ‘hush-money’ payouts, Paul ‘Triple H‘ Levesque was appointed the new Head of Creative.

It was days later that the Game was appointed WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, replacing John Lauriniatis who was dismissed from the company for his alleged role in the McMahon scandal.

Creative Return

Upon his return to WWE in January 2023, the company frequently told a concerned roster that McMahon was back solely to find a new owner of the promotion.

It was stressed that McMahon would not be resuming his role as part of WWE’s creative team, though a WWE talent who spoke to Sean Ross Sapp has said they believe McMahon is back in creative.

This week, a WWE talent reached out and told me they believed Vince McMahon was back in creative.



I couldn't get it confirmed at all, but on today's https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa List Goes On (4 PM EST), I'll discuss what they told me.



Also, List & Ya Boy is back today at 3 EST! pic.twitter.com/qETKzXGZhV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 22, 2023

Sapp later shared his own belief that McMahon is not back in charge of Creative, nor does he have a role in the department, stating:

“There are a lot of people that believe that Vince can’t help himself but that’s a lot different than saying well he’s back in creative and he’s definitely guiding this creative. I don’t believe he’s guiding this creative. “people say ‘Oh, what makes you think that?’ Cause we’re not seeing the same match every week. I don’t think Vince would be able to help himself but to do the same matches every week. That was the most identifying booking point of Vince.” Sean Ross Sapp.

The Update

In an update from Fightful Select, it was noted that when Sapp reached out to several members of Creative they hadn’t heard anything about Vince being back on the team.

Some of the sources asked for Sapp to inform them if he learns that McMahon is back with the creative team, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Sapp added that McMahon does have “input” on creative, something Triple H has informed talent, but it is not in any official capacity with the promotion.

Speaking about the initial source, who remains nameless at this time, Sapp said that this member of talent said that they were told Vince is back and there is another power struggle, but nobody would confirm it.

WWE did not respond when Sapp asked for a comment, but a higher-up in the company told him that the tweet above was “absolutely false.”

Sean Ross Sapp added that the source who has claimed McMahon is back in Creative has been honest in the past.

In an update, Wade Keller of PW Torch flat-out refuted the claim that McMahon has a role with WWE’s Creative team.