Latest on When CM Punk Will be Cleared to Wrestle for AEW

CM Punk could be back on our screens within a matter of months if AEW wants him back that is.

The two-time former AEW World Champion has been suspended since September’s All Out Pay-Per-View, following his comments on the post-show media scrum and the fight.

Punk is now the only person suspended to remain suspended, with everyone else being brought back, or in the case of his trainer Ace Steel, fired from AEW.

Getting Medically Cleared

During his AEW World Championship victory over Jon Moxley, Punk suffered a torn triceps, which made the decision to strip him of the title much easier for Tony Khan.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Punk is mere months away from being cleared to return.

A torn triceps usually takes eight months to fully recover from (unless your name is John Cena) which would put Punk’s return in early May 2023.

Not Wanted

Of course, it’s not the injury that has had fans believing Punk’s time in AEW, and possibly in wrestling, is over.

It has been reported that Punk is seeking a buyout of his AEW deal, something that Tony Khan is in no hurry to grant, believing he could jump to WWE.

Chris Jericho called Punk a “cancer” following his actions at All Out, and WWE’s Seth Rollins used similar verbiage last month when asked about the controversial star.

It has also been reported that people from both companies believe Punk returning to AEW or WWE is a bad idea and that he will only cause more trouble.