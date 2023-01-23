Latest on Why WWE Scrapped Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony

Factors beyond WWE‘s control led to the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony scheduled for tonight’s Raw being scrapped.

The segment was promoted as featuring every generation of the Anoa’I wrestling family, in a ceremony focussed on Roman Reigns.

Last week, WWE announced that the segment had been replaced with ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn.’

Scrapped

WWE’s promise of every generation of the Bloodline appearing had fabs excited, but it was a promise the company couldn’t deliver on.

In an F4WOnline update, Dave Meltzer reported that a series of absences ultimately led to WWE ditching the ceremony.

It is noted that the Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) were originally going to play a large part in the ceremony, but neither was going to be able to make it to Raw.

Rikishi, the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa is dealing with an illness and would not have made the show either.

The report refuted rumors that The Rock not being at Raw led to the segment being scrapped, saying he was never scheduled to appear.

The Trial of Sami Zayn

Instead of an acknowledgment ceremony, the Bloodline will be all business on tonight’s Raw.

Sami Zayn has been at odds with the group ever since he ate the pin during his and Reigns’ tag match against Kevin Owens and John Cena on the final SmackDown of 2022.

The match marked the second time in 2022 that Reigns lost a match (the first being by DQ at the Royal Rumble against Seth Rollins.)

While Reigns wasn’t pinned, the loss to Cena and Owens was the first clean defeat for the Tribal Chief since 2019.