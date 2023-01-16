Latest on Popular Indie Talent Who Tried Out for WWE

KC Navarro may have taken a step closer to WWE, but at this time, he is still a free agent.

Navarro tried out for WWE in December of last year and attended a small tryout session with veterans including Kylie Ray, Vincent, and Dutch.

Fightful Select has confirmed that Navarro has yet to sign a deal with WWE.

The 23-year-old wrestler began his wrestling career in 2015 and would work with CZW the following year.

Navarro has also competed for Impact Wrestling and MLW and debuted for AEW Dark in January 2021.

Colby Corino

Navarro may not be with WWE at this time, but Colby Corino is set to join Vince McMahon‘s promotion.

In the same report, it is noted that Corino is headed to WWE, and that WWE has been interested in him for some time.

WWE couldn’t legally reach out to him until his deal with NWA expired, which it did earlier this month.

Corino is the son of former ROH and ECW World Champion Steve Corino, who now works for WWE NXT as a trainer and producer.

Other Names

In their report, Fightful added that Cheeseburger, who also goes by the name CB, is still a free agent at this time.

Cheeseburger has competed for AEW and ROH as of late and has received acclaim from fans online.

Rhett Titus, who has previously appeared for Ring of Honor, is also a free agent according to sources within AEW/ROH.