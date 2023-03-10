Latest On Ronda Rousey’s Injury – Recovery Time & WrestleMania 39 (Report)

Ronda Rousey‘s plans for WWE WrestleMania 39 remain uncertain, with the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion still out with an injury.

During last week’s SmackDown, Rousey appeared in a sling as she accompanied Shayna Baszler for the latter’s match with Tegan Nox.

While some had initially believed the injury was just part of the storyline as Baszler and Rousey had brawled with Nox & Natalya, it has been clarified that she is legitimately hurt.

The Injury

It has been reported that Rousey’s injury is actually a reaggravated injury that she suffered years earlier.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Rousey is believed to be dealing with a “hairline fracture.”

Meltzer added that the injury occurred during a training session and not from anything physical that transpired on TV or at a WWE live event.

Typically, a hairline fracture takes a few weeks to fully recover from but can require surgery in rare cases.

WrestleMania 39 Plans

This injury could not come at a worse time given that Rousey and WWE are now just 22 days away from WrestleMania 39.

As one of the biggest mainstream stars on WWE’s roster, Rousey was always booked to be part of the show.

In his report, Meltzer states that the plan remains for Rousey to compete for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Baszler next month.

There is the possibility that WWE Women’s Tag Champions Lita and Becky Lynch will have to compete twice at WrestleMania, as they have been confirmed for a six-woman tag-team match.