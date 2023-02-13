Latest on the Status of The Usos for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The Usos may be making an appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber after all, despite previous travel restrictions due to legal issues.

This weekend’s event will be WWE’s first Premium Live Event in the Great White North since Breaking Point 2009 and will be headlined by Roman Reigns Vs. Sami Zayn.

The event will take place in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec, and will also feature two Elimination Chamber matches for the U.S. title, and for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship.

The Usos

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman said that the Usos will be watching next week’s SmackDown and Elimination Chamber from home.

Many saw this as WWE’s way to write off the brothers, who have faced travel restrictions for years due to a series of DUIs.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the pair will be allowed to travel to Canada.

“I was told they’re okay. I will check again, but when it first came up, I asked if they’re cleared for Canada, and I was told they’re both cleared. I’m not sure if it’s a swerve, or a storyline, but they’re cleared to show up.” Dave Meltzer.

It remains unclear if The Usos will appear at WWE Elimination Chamber, only that they are able to.

Legal Troubles

The Usos have both experienced legal issues over DUIs which have affected their wrestling careers.

In September 2011, Jimmy was arrested and charged with a DUI after he blew twice the legal limit in the state of Florida.

In March 2013, he was arrested again for arrested for violating his probation by driving with a suspended license.

It was in January 2018 that Jey was arrested for DWI in Texas, after driving from a WWE live event, and was released the same day after posting a $500 personal recognizance bond.

In February 2019, Jimmy was arrested in Detroit after a dispute with police officers, who claimed they could smell alcohol from the inside.

In July 2019, Jimmy was arrested yet again near Pensacola, Florida and was charged with a DUI, but found not guilty by an Escambia country judge that December.

Two years later, Jimmy was arrested again in July 2021, blew close to triple the legal limit, and was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

h/t – NoDQ.com