Latest On The Rock’s WWE Relationship After Turning Down WrestleMania 39

The Rock won’t be competing at WrestleMania 39, but there isn’t any bad blood between the Brahma Bull and WWE.

For months, it was rumored that The Rock would be competing at WrestleMania to have the long-awaited dream match with his cousin Roman Reigns.

In January, the Great One informed WWE that he did not believe there was time for him to get into sufficient ring shape for a match in April.

Animosity?

While WWE was actively pursuing The Rock for one more match, there isn’t any animosity between the two sides.

While speaking to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, Twitter account @WrestleVotes, who has broken stories in the past, said there is no animosity, and added:

“Like with Stone Cold Steve Austin, that door is always open. Maybe he said let’s do it next year? When those guys say yes, WWE is going to say okay.” WrestleVotes.

Instead of his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Cody Rhodes at WWE’s biggest two-night event of the year.

Never Confirmed

While WWE wanted the Brahma Bull in Los Angeles, a match between The Rock and Reigns was never on the card, as WrestleVotes explained:

“There were obviously talks, but I don’t believe any point in Triple H’s tenure that the match was set in stone. How do you plan for something that you don’t think it’s gonna happen? The internet thought it was going to happen, but it was never really alluded to on TV.“ WrestleVotes.

Last weekend, the XFL, which The Rock co-owns with business partner Dany Garcia, kicked off their latest season.