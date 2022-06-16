Latest on Vince McMahon’s Status for this Friday’s SmackDown

Vince McMahon is once again in the news, and not for the reasons the Chairman of WWE is hoping for.

This week, it’s been reported that McMahon is under investigation by WWE’s board over an alleged $3 million payment to a paralegal.

The payout was allegedly made as ‘hush money’ over an affair between the two following the paralegal’s hiring in 2019.

McMahon is said to be cooperating fully with the investigation and is working as if nothing has changed.

McMahon at SmackDown

Given the accusations against McMahon, many have questioned whether he would be at this Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

According to a source who spoke to PW Insider, McMahon will be at this Friday’s show and claimed that things will be business as usual.

Staff have also been informed that McMahon will be at the show and that nothing has changed about his role in production.

As for John Laurinaitis, whose name also came up during the allegations, his role is said to be “unchanged” as of this time.

The allegations

McMahon is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with the paralegal who was hired in 2019.

It’s claimed that the woman was paid $100,000 as part of her WWE contract, which was increased to $200,000 after their relationship began.

After leaving the company earlier this year, it is reported that WWE organized a $3 million payout for her silence, with the first $1 million paid up front.

The remaining $2 million was set to be paid in installments over five years.