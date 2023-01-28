Latest on Why Warner Bros. Discovery Banned The Briscoes from AEW TV

Mark Briscoe was allowed to compete on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but only after a lot of pushback from Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the main event of the show, Briscoe defeated Jay Lethal in a tribute match to Mark’s brother Jay, who died earlier this month.

It has been reported that the match was not approved until the day before Dynamite and that multiple segments were shortened to give the main event plenty of time

Warner Bros. Discovery Ban

Jay Briscoe unfortunately never got the chance to compete on AEW TV, due to a ban against the brothers implemented by Warner Bros. Discovery.

This ban was due to controversial tweets made by Jay a decade ago, comments that Briscoe would apologize for and explain as part of his heel character.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WBD also had an issue with Jay and Mark’s use of the Confederate flag for their wrestling attire in the past.

It’s noted that as part of their agreement with AEW, Warner Bros. Discovery has the power to remove anyone from TV they do not wish to appear.

Following Mark’s debut, it was said that the ban on him is lifted and he is free to appear on future AEW programming.

What’s Next?

Jay’s daughters, who were in the car at the time of the accident, have undergone surgery and both are said to be doing okay despite what’s happened.

A fundraiser has been created to support Jay’s family, as well as the family of the other driver, who was also killed in the crash.

Mark has spoken about his brother, saying that Jay is still with him in spirit, and that he’s going to keep pushing forward.