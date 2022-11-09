Latest on WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales

WWE‘s upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is likely to be another sell-out show judging by the ticket sales.

The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place on January 28, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The show will be the 36th Royal Rumble event, and the sixth to feature both a men’s and women’s Rumble match.

Tickets

So far, no matches (other than the two titular matches) have been announced for the show, and no participants have been named for either Rumble match.

That hasn’t stopped fans from purchasing tickets however as WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 30,157 tickets.

The venue will reportedly be set to a capacity of 33,874 seats, meaning there are 3,717 seats left to purchase.

WWE initially planned a smaller capacity, but added more rows of seats last week.

Favorites

Even with the show still 80 days away, there has been plenty of speculation about the Men’s Rumble match.

The winner will earn a guaranteed title shot against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39, which is expected to be current-champion Roman Reigns.

One popular name being considered a favorite by fans is Cody Rhodes, who returned to WWE in April and vowed to become a WWE World Champion.

Bray Wyatt, who returned to WWE last month at Hell in a Cell 2022, is also being considered a favorite by fans.

It has been reported that WWE is planning Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39, which will take place in Los Angeles.

The Rock won the 2000 Rumble match, and if victorious this year, would break the record for the longest gap between Rumble victories.