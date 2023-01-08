Legendary WWE Diva Open to Returning: “I Stay Ready”

Charlotte Flair may have one of her wishes come true regarding a dream match that she recently talked about.

Flair made a recent return to WWE television as she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey on December 30.

Fans are looking forward to seeing “The Queen” work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez. However, there are some names from the past that she’s interested in stepping into the ring with. Flair recently spoke to WWE’s The Bump about several legends she wants to face.

The Tweet

Mickie James, Lita, and Michelle McCool were all names that she mentioned. McCool made it clear on Twitter that she is open to the idea of them working a match against each other.

She let Stephanie McMahon and Triple H know as she said, “Real Talk….RESPECT! Oh…..& I stay ready for anytime @wwe @TripleH or @StephMcMahon call! #FlawlessQueen.”

McCool wrapped up her full-time career in 2011, but has since worked one-off matches for the company. The first being in 2018 at the Royal Rumble as the former two-time Women’s and Divas Champion. She followed that up by competing in the 20-woman battle royal at WWE’s Evolution premium live event and then was part of the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match.