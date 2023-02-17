Legendary Women’s Wrestler Returning to WWE Soon

Trish Stratus is a legendary WWE women’s wrestler and seven-time Women’s Champion. She is reportedly set to make a return to the wrestling ring soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Stratus was scheduled to appear on the February 13th episode of Raw, but the storyline was delayed, possibly due to injury.

In September 2022, Stratus took to Twitter, where she shared a selfie and revealed that she had started working on a secret project. She also tagged the official WWE account, suggesting that she was working with the promotion.

It remains to be seen if this “secret project” was indeed connected to Stratus’ return after all.

Stratus in WWE

Stratus worked with WWE full-time from 2000 to 2006 before retiring in her hometown of Toronto at that year’s Unforgiven pay per view event.

Even though Stratus was gone for good from the world of professional wrestling, she made several appearances for the company since then and had a few matches.

In 2008, she wrestled her first match in over two years, teaming up with John Cena to defeat Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix. In 2018, Stratus made a comeback and had a series of matches during WWE Evolution, which was the promotion’s first-ever all-female pay per view event.

Stratus also recently called for Victoria to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE fans have been eagerly waiting for Trish Stratus to make her return to the ring, and it seems like their wishes may soon come true. Despite the delay, reports suggest that the storyline involving Stratus is still on, and the wrestling legend will soon be back to give her fans another dose of ‘Stratusfaction.’