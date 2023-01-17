Legends & Matches Announced for Raw 30th Anniversary Show

WWE is pulling out all the stops to make next week’s 30th-anniversary celebration of the red brand a night to remember.

The promotion’s flagship show premiered back in January 1993 and celebrated its 1,000th episode in July 2012.

For the past decade, Raw has been a three-hour show, adding an extra hour following Raw 1,000.

Legends

With thirty years of programming, there’s no shortage of names who would be suitable for next week’s show.

On this week’s Raw, it was confirmed that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, who both appeared on the very first episode of the red brand, will be at Raw is XXX.

Michaels will be joined by his DX comrades Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman and ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James, the latter being WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Ric Flair has been confirmed for the show, after stating last month on his podcast that he had been invited to attend.

WWE Raw commentary veteran Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler has also been announced, as has Teddy Long and former RAW GM Kurt Angle.

WWE’s resident Hall of Fame twins Nikki and Brie Bella have also been announced to appear.

Raw is XXX

The legends scheduled to appear are just part of what will be a stacked celebration of WWE’s weekly flagship show.

It has been announced that Roman Reigns and the Bloodline will be part of an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ with representatives of all generations of the Anoa’I family scheduled to appear.

United States Champion Austin Theory will defend against Bobby Lashley, who earned a shot at the young champion on this week’s Raw.

Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley will take place next week inside a Steel Cage