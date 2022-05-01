Former NXT Title Holder Debuts at AEW Dark Tapings (Photos)

Leon Ruff made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at the May 1st AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL.

Ruff previously wrestled for WWE, starting in late 2019. He worked primarily as enhancement talent on the main roster until he signed with the company in late 2020.

Ruff joined NXT and feuded with Johnny Gargano. That program saw him win the NXT North American championship, which he held for 25 days.

You can see video of Leon Ruff scoring a shocking win over Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship HERE.

Ruff was released from WWE in August 2021.

