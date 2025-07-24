Leon Slater Opens Up About Making TNA Wrestling X Division History, AJ Styles Dream Match & More

Leon Slater is still on a high from Total Nonstop Action Wrestling’s Slammiversary. The milestone event where, in front of the company’s biggest crowd in North America, won the X Division Championship from Moose. At 20, he made history as the youngest to ever hold the championship.

“I do believe it was the best day of my life so far. I don’ t think it will get topped until I get married or something life-changing like that,” Slater said. “These couple of days have, I don’t want to say difficult to process, but fun to process. It was an iconic night not only for me but TNA as a whole.”

Adding to the Brit breakout’s big moment was sharing it with the homecoming of AJ Styles. The legendary performer crossed the line from WWE for his first TNA appearance in more than 11 years. For Slater, a lifelong fan, it was surreal and a total surprise.

“I definitely did not know he was coming out. I think if I did know, I’d try to play it off a lot cooler. I would try to hold my own. My reaction was fully genuine,” Slater said. “ lost my mind like everyone else did, especially me as a TNA kid. AJ Styles is the one and only. He is the man, so to share in his return in a TNA ring was incredible. Again, it’s something I’ll never forget. AJ is a super cool guy. “He took the time to talk to me a little bit after we came back. He was sharing wisdom not only on wrestling but life. I almost appreciate that a little more as a guy who has been in this game for 20 years, he has so much knowledge not only in the ring stuff but how to deal with all the successes and pitfalls of wrestling. He gave me some cool knowledge nuggets I can take and keep with me for the rest of my time in the wrestling business.”

The emerging talent was welcomed by many in the locker room the moment he walked through the curtain. Slater had his family ringside and his wrestling family backstage. It’s a night the star won’t forget. A reminder that hard work can pay off. The grind never stops for the young pro wrestler, and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Coming to the United States brought unique challenges when it comes to travel. Not being old enough to rent a car for one.

“Everything is Uber or I have my family here and the guys in the locker room helping me out,” Slater said. “I think the hardest thing for someone coming from the UK to the US is getting a visa and making sure we’re doing it the legal way and right way. TNA has been a massive help in acquiring that. It really is the golden ticket because once you get that, you have the foot in the door and can spread your wings here. It really is a tribute to the TNA team from the office to the boys and girls in the locker room making sure I’m all good with the travel.”

Venturing to places like the UBS Arena and New York has been an exciting part of the job. Slater has taken a liking to Waffle House, as well as trips to the big cities including Los Angeles. A place he only knew from things such as playing “Grand Theft Auto V,” which takes place in fictional Los Santos patterned after the City of Angels.

Slater credits the Hardy Boys for also helping ease his transition in TNA for much of the year. Matt and Jeff Hardy took him under their wing.

“I went from someone that was recognized a little bit and, yeah, he can have good matches to the X Division champion,” he said. “They helped me elevate up through the rankings. Probably more than that personally it has been a dream come true. Matt and Jeff are my 1a.and 1b.. Growing up I was a Hardy Boys kid. Whether it was WWE or TNA, I’d follow them wherever they went. It really feels like a dream come true. It feels like all these pieces that could slot into place are perfectly aligned themselves. Hardy Boys are a huge part of that.”

Amazing Red was also among those who gave their stamp of approval to the exciting performer. The TNA trailblazer had the X Division record at age 21 before Slater. Perhaps we see old school meet new school one day?

“Before I went out [for the match], I said, ‘Man, I hope I can make you proud. I hope I do your record justice,’” he recalled. “When I came back, Red was one of those people to congratulate me and say well done. For me, that’s huge. Someone like Red who is an innovator and pioneer of this style. To break that record and him being in the building and honor him, that way was huge for me. I feel like the only natural step after that is to have the match. We’ll see where that road goes, but I think it’s inevitable for sure.”

Slater can’t help raving about the TNA locker room. He gives a lot of credit these days to the company President Carlos Silva. Someone successful in business, but coming from the outside world. His fresh ideas have been a breath of fresh air.

“I think it’s super important to have a boss that feels like the boss, but a part of the locker room. He is super accessible. I think to think me and Carlos have a pretty good relationship. I think for morale he has been huge,” Slater said. “The all-stars we’ve been doing every loop have been giving something to look forward to, but also something to strive for. Everyone wants to be the all-star and get the little award. He has been huge for morale. It has been huge for me because as a talent you want to have a boss you not only like, but you want to go out there and show out for. “I was more than happy to jump from 20 plus feet off the Ultimate X because I knew it would help TNA and knew he would do the same for us in a business sense. He is putting in the work behind the scenes, so I think it’s only fair for us to do the same for him. This past year in TNA has been the proudest in my career. I can’t tell you how proud it is for me to wrestle for TNA. I don’t want to be anywhere else. I’ve been a TNA kid, and now I’m the TNA X Division Champion. It’s something I hold super close to my heart. I would do a lot for TNA. I wouldn’t say I would die for TNA, but I’d do a lot for TNA and Carlos Silva because he has been huge in this upswing we’re in at the moment.”

Coming off of Slammiversary, Slater was a welcome highlight for TNA. That’s because after the Pay-Per-View the promotion’s two top titles are currently held by WWE NXT names. An intriguing wrinkle in this collaboration.

“I think the partnership has almost all been positive. For us, we get to go to NXT and be on that platform with our brand and be on that kind of level of exposure, which is great for TNA,” Slater said. “The NXT people get to come to TNA and learn from the likes of Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards and really get to hone their craft here. I say almost all positive because as we’ve seen at Slammiversary, both of our major titles are both with NXT talent right now. It’s not ideal, but I think it’ll put an extra hunger in this locker room than we already have. It’s hard to do but I think they’ve done it. I think they really sparked a fire within us in the locker room. I can see us doing everything to get those belts back where they belong.”

Despite the other disappointing results, Slater plans to celebrate this Thursday during the live Impact from Rhode Island. He looks to the future as the road to Bound for Glory begins. As for who he’d like to see stand opposite from him in the ring, one name stands out.