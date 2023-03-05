Life and Career of Gorilla Monsoon to be Documented in New Biography

The legendary career of WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon will be celebrated in a new biography from Entertainment Culture Writing Press.

On Twitter, writer Brian R. Solomon spoke highly of Monsoon, stating in a thread that he was “beloved by multiple generations of WWE fans” and was part of the McMahon “inner circle.”

In his final tweet, Solomon confirmed that he will be writing Monsoon’s biography, which is titled ‘IRRESISTIBLE FORCE: THE LIFE & TIMES OF GORILLA MONSOON.’

He became a trusted member of the McMahon inner circle, even owning a piece of the company at one time. His presence behind the scenes was so valued that the area behind the curtain, where he’d see wrestlers off and greet them when they returned, is literally named after him. — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) March 2, 2023

Next year, from @ECWPress and the author of Blood & Fire: The Unbelievable Real-Life Story of Wrestling’s Original Sheik, comes IRRESISTIBLE FORCE: THE LIFE & TIMES OF GORILLA MONSOON.



It’s gonna be a happening. pic.twitter.com/qvgbQ9UxrT — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) March 2, 2023

Gorilla Monsoon

Born Robert James Marella, the man who would become ‘Gorilla’ would begin his wrestling career in 1958 as ‘Gino Marella’ playing on his Italian-American background.

When Vincent J. McMahon reformed the Capitol Wrestling Corporation into the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1963, the two struck-up a friendship, and Marella was at one time the 1/6 owner of the company.

By the end of that year, Monsoon was challenging WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino, and in 1976, was involved in an infamous segment where he performed an Airplane Spin and slam on Muhammad Ali.

With Vincent K. McMahon taking over the company from his father, Monsoon would continue to wrestle, before becoming a commentator and later WWF President.

In October 1999, Monsoon passed away aged 62, and his body was buried near his son Joey, who had died in a car crash years earlier.

ECW Press

While not associated with Paul Heyman‘s extreme promotion, ECW press very clearly knows their appeal to wrestling fans.

Titles to their name include ‘The Woman who Would be King’ a biography of Alundra Blayze, and Capitol Revolution: The Rise of the McMahon Wrestling Empire.

Bob ‘Hardcore’ Holly, Al Snow, and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas are all just some of the stars to have worked with ECW Press.