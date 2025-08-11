Linda Hogan, Hulk Hogan
Linda Hogan Honors Hulk On Late WWE Icon’s Birthday

by Thomas Lowson

The wrestling world is still mourning the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan who died in July 2025 aged 71. August 11 would have marked Hogan’s 72nd birthday, a fact that his ex-wife Linda hasn’t forgotten.

Linda took to Instagram to post a framed throwback photo from 1981, showing the couple in a warm embrace. While the pair divorced years before Hulk’s death, Linda made clear she misses her friend.

“Me and Hulkster. 1981 Happy Birthday Terry. I love and miss you so much.”

Hogan’s death left a massive void in professional wrestling, with WWE paying tribute to him across SmackDown, Raw, and NXT. Several promotions, including TNA Wrestling, would also share their tributes to Hulk Hogan, a testament to the influence he had on the wrestling world.

Few people knew Hulk Hogan better than Linda and her tribute is much more than honoring a notable wrestler. Our thoughts remain with Linda and the Hogan family at this difficult time.

