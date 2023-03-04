Watch: Lita Makes Indie Wrestling Appearance Days After WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Win

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Lita has capped off an intense week with an appearance at a recent independent wrestling event.

During this week’s Raw, Lita captured the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Becky Lynch by dethroning two-time champions Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.)

This win marks Lita’s first taste of championship gold since 2006 and makes Lynch the sixth WWE Women’s Triple Crown Champion.

Hoodslam

Lita’s win at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan was an emotional night for her, but the Hall of Famer has also appeared at a smaller show.

At last night’s Hoodslam: GET YOUR ASS TO MARCH: Fall of the Hoodslammer event, Lita made a surprise appearance to the delight of the fans.

Using language that you won’t be hearing on Raw, Lita told the crowd “f**k the fans” who chanted the phrase back in excitement.

Lita, who did not bring her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with her, then handed the mic to Sheikah before being on her way.

WrestleMania Plans

With WrestleMania 39 now just 28 days away, there is a real possibility that Lita will enter the April 1, show as Champion.

It has been reported that WWE plans on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the event.

With that said, recent programming would leave you to believe that the plan is for Lita, Lynch and Trish Stratus to face Damage CTRL next month.

With WrestleMania 39 happening across two nights, there is the chance that Lita and Lynch could compete on both nights, as Natalya and Tamina Snuka did in 2021.