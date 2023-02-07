Watch: Lita Makes Surprise Return To End Raw

Lita is back and she hasn’t forgotten how to kick ass.

WWE had announced a Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley for this week’s Raw. The match was originally supposed to take place at Raw XXX but was cut due to timing issues.

The bout main evented this week’s episode of the red branded show. Lynch came alone for this fight while Bayley was accompanied by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as expected.

The Damage CTRL leader hit a Bayley-to-Belly on The Man towards the ending of the match but she failed to get the pin.

Bayley then tried to escape the cage by climbing out but Becky climbed up to stop her. Lynch sent Bayley crashing. It looked as if she might escape to win the match but SKY interfered.

Lita is Back!

SKY forced Becky Lynch to go back and Dakota Kai handed Bayley a crutch. This is when Lita’s music hit and she came to the aid of The Man.

The Hall of Famer first pulled SKY off the cage and took down Kai using her own crutch. She hit a Twist of Fate on SKY and then stopped Bayley from escaping the cage.

This allowed Becky Lynch to hit the Man Handle Slam on her opponent to win the bout. Lita and Lynch celebrated in the ring to end the show.