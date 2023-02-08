Liv Morgan Clears The Air On Acting Career & WWE Future

Liv Morgan has been trying her hands at many different things recently. She made an appearance on hit TV series Chucky last year. The WWE star has since been talking about her acting ambitions and auditioning for various other roles. This has made many wonder if she is looking to transition out of wrestling.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion cleared her stand during an appearance on Out Of Character podcast. She claimed that her end goal with this is to bring more notoriety to wrestling:

“I don’t want people to think that I care less for here or that I’m going to try less for here or that my goals aren’t the same because I’m interested in other things. It’s not the case so I just wanted to clear the air.

I feel as far as WWE is concerned, everything that I do, it’s to bring more star power over. I’m not doing these things so I can be rich and famous and successful and be like ‘Alright, peace!’ It’s like no. I want to bring more fans. I want to bring more just notoriety in any way that I can.”

‘Tomorrow Is Never Promised’: Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan made it clear that she wants to wrestle for as long as she can. At the same time, she realizes that tomorrow is never promised. The WWE star wants to use the stage she has in order to branch out and find other things to do:

“I want to wrestle for as long as I possibly can and I will, but tomorrow is not ever promised, you know? So if I can utilize this platform while I have it to kind of start a transition into acting and other entertainment, I of course want to utilize this platform while I have it.

WWE has been very gracious. They’ve been very cool and understanding and are like allowing me, letting me [do it] and are happy for me that I’m kind of exploring and trying to dabble into other things. They’ve been so great.”

You can check out Liv Morgan’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription