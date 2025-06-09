Liv Morgan Attacks Nikki Bella On WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made her return to Monday Night RAW tonight. However, her appearance was cut short by an attack from a Liv Morgan.

Bella was in the ring to promote the upcoming all-women’s premium live event, Evolution, which she headlined in its inaugural year. After praising several top stars in the division, she was interrupted by Morgan, who was angry about being excluded from the list.

Morgan declared she was the most talented woman in the division and claimed Bella was jealous that she has “a championship and a man,” referencing her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

In response, Nikki brought up the ongoing love triangle between Morgan, Mysterio, and Roxanne Perez, telling Liv to “give Perez congratulations for taking her title shot and her man.” After Morgan called her a “reality show diva,” Bella was laid out by Morgan’s finisher, Oblivion.

The attack seemingly sets up a major match between the two for the Evolution event in July.

