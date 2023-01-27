Liv Morgan: I’m Pitching to Enter the Women’s Rumble at #1

Liv Morgan is hoping to prove just how tough she is by entering tomorrow’s Women’s Royal Rumble match from the #1 spot.

Tomorrow’s show will be the 36th Royal Rumble event in total (37 if you include 2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble) and the sixth to feature a women’s match.

Since 2018, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey have all won the Rumble and punched their ticket on the road to WrestleMania.

Number One

Statistically speaking, #1 is the worst possible spot for a Rumble entrant, though that didn’t stop Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, and Edge from winning.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Morgan shared her plans for the Rumble, and will have a long night ahead.

“I am hoping and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come out first and make a statement. To not only endure all the pain and physicality that it will take to get to me to be the last woman standing, but just to leave a message that, bring all 29 women on, but at the end of the day, I’m still going to be the last one standing in that ring. And who knows what title I’d want to wrestle for.”

The earliest Women’s Rumble victory goes to Bianca Belair, who lasted 56:42 in 2021 to win from the number 3 position.

2022

It was in January 2022 that Morgan was challenging for the Raw Women’s Championship, that started a milestone year for her.

Winning the Women’s Money in the Bank contract and the SmackDown Women’s Title that July, Morgan spoke about accomplishing her goals in 2022.

I feel like all the obstacles just made the end goal and the end result so much sweeter. I feel like there are so many times in my career where I felt like I’d never be Champion, or I wasn’t good enough to be Champion. Other people thought I wasn’t good enough to be champion.

“At the end of the day [I knew] I will be Champion so that’s exactly what I did. I’ve had an incredible, amazing, blessed year and I couldn’t be happier.”

Change of Character

After losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey, Morgan underwent a change of character that has shown her more extreme side.

Addressing the change, Morgan appreciated how she’s been able to push the boat out from what fans are used to seeing.

“I just feel more free if that makes sense? Especially right now with what I’m doing on TV. Liv is very extreme, she’s willing to go the extra mile to get what she needs done and with that I just feel like there are no handcuffs. No cage.

“I can do anything and everything to accomplish my goal, to get what I want. So with that is such an intense feeling of just freedom which I’ve had so much fun with.”

