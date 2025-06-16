Liv Morgan Suffers Injury On WWE Raw

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan suffered an apparent shoulder injury during her match on the June 16 episode of Monday Night Raw. Her match against Kairi Sane had to be stopped just moments after it began.

The injury occurred in the opening seconds of the bout. After a move from Sane, Morgan landed awkwardly on her shoulder. She was visibly in pain and immediately rolled out of the ring, clutching her arm as the show went to a commercial break.

When Raw returned, it was announced that Morgan was being tended to by the WWE medical staff. The commentary team later provided an update, with Michael Cole stating he was told that Morgan had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

The injury comes at a critical time for Morgan and the women’s division. She is currently embroiled in a high-profile storyline with the recently returned Nikki Bella, whom she attacked on last week’s show. This apparent injury now puts her status as a champion and the future of her feud with Bella in serious doubt. WWE has not yet provided an official statement on the severity of the injury or a timetable for her return.

Liv Morgan is helped to the back with an apparent arm injury #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PnmVxXkD9p — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 17, 2025