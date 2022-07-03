Plans For Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam

Liv Morgan made history on Saturday night by winning the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, cashing in on Ronda Rousey later in the show and capturing the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

We now look ahead to SummerSlam, where Morgan is slated to be featured in a top match on the summer spectacular.

Money in the Bank

(via WWE)

Liv Morgan had a career-altering night at Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank.

After winning the women’s MITB ladder match in the first match of the show, she would cash in on the same night after SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey successfully retained the title over Natalya.

After Ronda’s title defense, Liv ran to the ring and cashed in immediately. As soon as the match began, Rousey locked Morgan in the ankle lock.

Morgan then kicked Rousey’s bad knee that had been worked over in the match with Natalya, allowing Liv to roll her up and get the win.

SummerSlam Plans for Liv Morgan

(via WWE)

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that the current plan for Liv at SummerSlam on July 30 is to defend the title against Ronda.

There apparently has been some speculation that WWE might utilize Charlotte Flair and reignite her feud with Rousey at this upcoming event.

Charlotte has been off of WWE TV for a while after getting married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Dave said, “Right now, the plan is Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways, especially because they didn’t leave with any heat. Ronda just hugged her, walked out of the ring, and let her have her moment.

“They’ve been building for this with Liv Morgan for a while. It is interesting, though, as I think almost everybody figured it was going to be Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, and it’s not.”

As of right now, WWE has not yet confirmed these plans for Liv, Ronda, or Charlotte.

H/T to Andrew Ravens of WrestlingNews.co for the transcription