Liv Morgan Wins Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Liv Morgan is the latest Mrs. Money in the Bank.

Morgan won this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match as she beat Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch from Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Just like the men’s contest, she will have a contract that she can cash-in anytime that she wants within a year from this premium event.

The match saw notable spots such as Raquel hitting a double suplex to Shotzi and Becky on a ladder. Morgan hit a powerbomb off the top of a ladder to Evans. Asuka was placed on a ladder between the apron and announce table and Lynch hit a leg drop. The finish saw Morgan kick Lynch off the ladder and got the briefcase.

It's getting crowded at the top of the ladder! #MITB pic.twitter.com/Tf8YKCEb3B — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022

Last year, Nikki A.S.H won the match and earned the contract where she later cashed in the following night on Monday Night Raw where she beat Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Title. She held the title for 33 days.

