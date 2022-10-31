Logan Paul: ‘I Acknowledge it’s Ridiculous I’m Going For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title in my Third Match’

Logan Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday afternoon at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

This will mark his third time stepping into the squared circle for a match, with it being his only second singles match thus far in his wrestling career.

He teamed with The Miz at WWE WrestleMania 38 to defeat The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio), which marked his in-ring debut, and then defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam in July.

Paul on the Match

While appearing on TimboSugarShow with Tim Welch & Sean O’Malley, Paul was asked if there are people in the WWE who he doesn’t get along with. He noted that he stays to himself before admitting that it is ridiculous that he is getting this title opportunity so early on in his career.

“Truthfully, I keep to myself. I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for a title in my third match. That’s ridiculous and I acknowledge that, but I don’t acknowledge the Tribal Chief and I’m going to f**k him up in Saudi Arabia.”

Logan said he’ll be flying to Saudi on Tuesday for his Saturday match against Reigns. Reigns is set to be part of Monday’s WWE Raw before going to Saudi as WWE taped this Friday’s episode of SmackDown last week.