Logan Paul Blasts the UFC Run of CM Punk

Logan Paul does not have a great deal of reverence for CM Punk’s efforts in the world of mixed martial arts. Both Paul and Punk have been on tumultuous terms with one another as of late with a hectic shifting of fortunes taking place on the last WWE Raw episode. On November 3rd, Paul came to Punk’s aid to begin the show as the WWE world heavyweight champion was being attacked by the likes of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

By the time the show was closing out, the former WWE US champion ended up striking Punk with brass knuckles and left him lying. In a vlog that was posted by the former influencer boxer addressing the latest happenings for him in the world of WWE, Paul said,

“My theory is, if a guy who is 0-2 in the UFC has that title, and I beat Floyd Mayweather, why can’t I get that title? That’s why I’m here.”

To get technical with it, Punk’s UFC record is 0-1 with one no-contest. While he did initially lose to Mike Jackson, the win was eventually overturned at a later juncture when Jackson failed a drug test for cannabis.

Also of note, Paul and Mayweather’s exhibition boxing bout categorically did not have a winner by virtue of it being an exhibition. But the boxing bout did go the full distance which Paul has seemed to take as a victory.

Logan Paul previously claimed CM Punk ruined his UFC dreams

Logan Paul saying less than flattering things about CM Punk’s efforts in shoot fighting has been a broader theme outside of things that have transpired just this week. These comments made the rounds in the early part of the second quarter of this year as Paul lamented about his lack of UFC opportunity being tied to how Punk performed in the octagon.

The comments in question saw Paul state [via FandomWire],

“He f***ed it up. He f***ed it up and after that Dana was like ‘I’m never doing this again.’ But dude, I’m not CM Punk. He’s a great wrestler, not a UFC fighter. I think I would be a much better UFC fighter than I would be just a boxer. My skill is wrestling. I’m a wrestler.”

With both UFC and WWE being under that broader TKO umbrella, who’s to say maybe someday in this wacky world we don’t also get a shoot fight going between Logan Paul and CM Punk.