Logan Paul Reveals Which Night of WWE WrestleMania 39 His Match Will Take Place

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be extra special for Logan Paul as the event will be taking place on his birthday. WWE is continuing the tradition of holding the show over the course of two nights – April 1st and April 2nd.

The YouTuber/boxer set up his match at this event on Monday’s episode of Raw against Seth Rollins. During it, Paul caught Rollins with a punch that knocked him out.

While speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan stated that the match is happening on April 1st, night one of WrestleMania.

“Yeah, me versus Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, it’s going down. It’s official. It’s going down, I got confirmation. Me versus Seth Rollins… He’s been beefing with me… WrestleMania, April 1st, in Los Angeles on my birthday. He’s very good at what he does, he’s very good at what he does. He’s probably top three in the business right now, and for that reason, it’d be an honor to take him on at WrestleMania. I’m really happy with this matchup.”

Paul also stated that he didn’t know who Rollins was before he got into pro wrestling. Aside from Paul vs. Rollins, the card has yet to be sorted out, but here is the current lineup:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

John Cena vs. Austin Theory

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)

