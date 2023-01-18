Longtime Indie Talent to Help With The WWE Royal Rumble

WWE is bringing in an outside name to help with this year’s Royal Rumble event, and that’s Jason Cade.

Fightful Select reported today that the indie wrestler will be working as a producer for the company, specifically in helping produce the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match next week.

The report noted that WWE Producer Tyson Kidd was said to be instrumental in helping Cade come in, as Kidd usually produces women’s matches in the company, including the Royal Rumble match.

Jason Cade’s Background

Cade has trained alongside Kidd and Natalya in the past. Last month, Cade noted on Instagram that he was leaving Orlando to move to Los Angeles so that he can pursue his dreams.

Cade hasn’t wrestled for quite a while after breaking into the business in August 2012 after training under Norman Smiley, who currently works at the WWE Performance Center.

Throughout his in-ring career, Cade has worked for numerous promotions over the years, such as CZW, EVOLVE, GCW, GFW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Lucha Underground, PWG, ROH, WWN Live, and others.

In 2020, Cade worked two WWE matches where he lost to Aleister Black (Malakai Black) on the March 30, 2020, Raw episode, then lost to Ariya Daivari as a part of his $10,000 Challenge on the September 18, 2020 edition of WWE 205 Live.

He also worked two matches for AEW that same year as current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defeated him on the May 12, 2020 edition of AEW Dark, and Marko Stunt on the May 19, 2020 edition of Dark.