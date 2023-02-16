Lucha Bros. Make Return to AEW

The Lucha Bros. made their return to AEW on Dynamite while assisting Mark Briscoe. Briscoe was facing his long-time rival, Josh Woods.

Briscoe was attacked by Ari Daivari and Tony Nese on the outside of the ring. Rey Fénix and Penta El Zero Miedo made the save.

Lucha Bros. Visa Issues

Lucha Bros Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix

The Lucha Bros. haven’t been on TV since losing the Trios titles to The Elite last month. Wrestlers across multiple promotions have been having visa issues. Kenny Omega also had visa issues which kept him off TV after winning the Trios titles.

The issue has also kept Bandido off TV. He hasn’t been on TV since losing to Bryan Danielson on January 17. Visa issues are also keeping Dragon Lee from debuting for WWE.