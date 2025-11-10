Lucha Brothers Set To Reunite For AAA Event (Report)

The Lucha Brothers, Penta and Rey Fenix, are set to reunite for the first time since signing with WWE. This highly anticipated reunion will take place at AAA’s Guerra de Titanes event in Guadalajara, Mexico, on December 20.

Penta and Rey Fenix have had an impressive run in WWE thus far, and their return to AAA at Guerra de Titanes is expected to draw considerable interest. Luchablog reports that AAA is sparing no effort in making this event a standout, adding to the anticipation surrounding the Lucha Brothers’ return.

As AAA gears up for this marquee event, many WWE fans have yet to experience the high-flying risk-everything classics the Bros have become known for. This reunion could potentially lead to more appearances by the duo in AAA, and hopefully, eventually, in WWE.

Penta and Rey Fenix in WWE

Rey Fenix debuted on SmackDown in April 2025, immediately establishing himself with his signature high-flying style. His first year featured marquee opportunities including a WrestleMania 41 appearance substituting for Rey Mysterio and an NXT North American Championship match at Worlds Collide. As a featured performer across SmackDown and Main Event, Fenix brought his international championship pedigree from AEW, AAA, and ROH to WWE programming.

Penta arrived on Monday Night Raw in January 2025, defeating Chad Gable in his debut. Notable achievements include the longest showing in the Royal Rumble, Intercontinental Championship matches at WrestleMania 41 and Backlash, and a Money in the Bank ladder match appearance. His “cero miedo” persona resonated immediately with WWE audiences, driving strong merchandise sales and establishing him as a main roster attraction.