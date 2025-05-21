Lucha Libre Takes Over Dodger Stadium For Mexican Heritage Night Celebration

The spectacular pro wrestling style, Lucha Libre was on display recently at the iconic Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

As part of the team’s Mexican Heritage Night celebration, the event was stacked with live matches on the field and fans were treated with a dose of Mexican culture.

One of the matches that took place was a tag team match featuring The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) against Mariachi Montaña (Jose Calamaco & Ro Montaña).

A handful of “enmascarado” or masked wrestlers, a common tradition in Mexican lucha libre, competed at the event. It was further advertised that former WWE star Chavo Guerrero would throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Speaking about lucha libre, CMLL has also partnered with Airbnb which gives fans a chance to participate in a unique three-hour lucha libre training session in Mexico.

It is hosted by 52-year-old veteran Retro and the experience enables guests to step into the ring and learn the ropes. the training experience costs $216 per person and takes place at the famous, Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, during WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE also announced its acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA. The historic acquisition has significantly changed the landscape of Mexican pro wrestling.

WWE also revealed a new crossover event: Worlds Collide, scheduled for Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The joint event will feature wrestlers from both AAA and WWE.

Lucha libre at Dodger Stadium for Mexican Heritage Night presented by Hornitos! ? pic.twitter.com/eUdcFxvqO6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 21, 2025