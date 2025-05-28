Lyra Valkyria Open to Major Stipulation Match Against Becky Lynch: ‘How good would that be’

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria is open to inflict more pain on her former mentor Becky Lynch.

Valkyria is already 2-0 against ‘The Man’ but their heated rivalry seems to be far from over. The first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinenal Champ was betrayed by her mentor Becky Lynch during the ‘Raw After WrestleMania 41.’ Lynch had attacked Valkyria after the pair lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. They went on to face each other at WWE Backlash PLE where Lyra Valkyria prevailed.

Speaking with Dublin Live, Lyra Valkyria was asked where this feud is heading, and where she draws the line. The 28-year-old wrestler doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. She said:

“Oh, no, there is no line. Really. I’ve kicked Becky in the head a lot of times, but she still doesn’t seem to have gotten the message. I’ve now beaten her twice. So, the next thing to do is… I suppose I could beat her with some weaponry.”

As WWE is heading to Dublin for WWE SmackDown in August, Lyra was pitched about possibly facing Becky Lynch in a Dublin Street Fight match and she replied:

“How good would that be? It’s Smackdown that’s coming to Dublin on August 22 [Lyra is part of the Raw lineup] but I really hope I get to be a part of that one. You know, it’s the first televised event coming live from Ireland. I’d love to be a part of it!”

Lyra Valkyria has been on a meteoric rise and she has come a long way. It is needless to mention that she thrives on the constant challenges, but her feud with Becky Lynch has given a massive boost to her career. Lyra Valkyria has showcased her incredible in-ring skills and she has brought out her best with the mic in exchanges with ‘The Man.’

WWE SmackDown will take place in Dublin on August 22nd and it will mark the first-ever televised SmackDown to emanate from Dublin. We will have to wait and see if the street fight takes place at the show. But before that, the Irish brawlers will go head to head for the title at WWE Money In The Bank on June 7th.