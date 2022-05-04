Jim Cornette Says AEW Knows The House Of Black Sucks

Wrestling personality Jim Cornette has blasted AEW‘s House of Black, saying that the stable sucks and that the company knows it.

The House of Black debuted in January 2022 and originally consisted of Malakai Black and Brody King, with Buddy Matthews being added the following month.

While speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette made the claim that AEW believes the stable sucks, but are pushing them regardless. He added:

“Maybe this is why they’re constantly in the dark, because they know that it sucks and they don’t want people to get a good close look at it so that’s why they’re always in the dark. Let’s cover that sh*t up, don’t. Here you’re trying to sell this sub-standard product, control the lighting, subdued lighting. Just do not let anyone get a close look at it.”

The House of Black is feuding with Death Triangle, with a six-man-tag match between the two stables expected for AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

Double or Nothing 2022 will take place on May 29, 2022 from the T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.